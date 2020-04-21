GENERATION NEXT COVID 19 AND WE CARE LAUNCH

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians to assist those who are less fortunate, especially during the current COVID 19 pandemic.

Founder of the group “Generation Next” and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Carlos James made the appeal, following the launch of the organisation “We Care North Leeward Programme” earlier this month.

Mr. James said the “We Care North Leeward Programme” was launched to provide relief to residents and health care workers in support of this country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carlos James, Founder of the group “Generation Next” and Speaker of the House of Assembly







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related