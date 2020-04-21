SVG BARBADOS TRADE

The shipment of Agricultural Produce from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados, which was suspended for two weeks, resumed yesterday.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar was among Traders and Technical and Administrative Staff from the Ministry of Agriculture at the Geestshed, to witness the resumption of the Agricultural exports.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture is ensuring that life and living continue amidst the challenges faced by the COVID 19 pandemic.

Minister Caesar says as it relates to the trade between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad, Traders have been following all the protocols regarding COVID 19.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture.







