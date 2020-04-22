DARREN SAMMY DONATED LAP TOPS IN ST LUCIA

Cricketer Daren Sammy continues to contribute to Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Yesterday, Education Minister Dr. Gale RIGO-BERT disclosed on her official Facebook page that the former West Indies captain donated laptops to the Ministry of Education.

No additional information was disclosed in the minister’s post.

Dr. RIGO-BERT said “Thank you to Goodwill Ambassador Daren Sammy for his donation of laptops to the Ministry of Education”.

The laptop donation comes in handy as the Ministry had called on Saint Lucians to donate laptops in light of the announcement that the entire third term of the academic year, which started on Monday, will be delivered by virtual means, not in physical school buildings, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, this is the second donation by the international cricketer this month. He had donated thousands of dollars, worth of essential supplies to 23 medical workers from the Saint Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort, last Thursday.

Dr. RIGO-BERT, St Lucia’s Education Minister.







