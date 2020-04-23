SVG WORLD BANK FUNDS

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a cash injection of 4.5 Million dollars from the World Bank to support this Country’s COVID-19 Emergency Response.

The World Bank said the funds are aimed at strengthening the capacity of the health system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



The World Bank’s Country Director for the Caribbean, Tahseen Sayed says the Bank is working closely with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to help the health system prepare for the impacts of COVID-19 and to protect people, especially the most vulnerable.

The financing will be used to improve the ability to isolate patients, increase testing capacity, and purchase critical supplies, including personal protective equipment, mobile isolation units, testing equipment, reagents, gloves, and masks.

It will also support preparedness and response capacity for other public health emergencies by increasing access to medical equipment and expanding the capacity of hospital units.



These funds were mobilized under the OECS Regional Health Project using the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC). The Bank said CERCs allow funds to be reallocated from the project to be used for emergency response activities.

