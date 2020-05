Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is not considering any salary adjustments for Public Sector Workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Gonaslves was speaking at a recent Media Conference to discuss the measures being put in place within key sectors of the economy. He said the Government will continue to monitor the economic situation and make interventions where necessary.







