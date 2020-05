Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said negotiations are ongoing as it relates to the return of students who are studying at the University of the West Indies.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said while he is anxious about the return of the students, it is a costly exercise.

He said it will cost 75-thousand US dollars to transport students from Jamaica on Regional Airline LIAT. The Prime Minister also spoke about the return of students at UWI Cave Hill, Barbados.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related