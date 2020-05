Over twenty Vincentians in the British Virgin Islands BVI are schedule to return home today on a one Caribbean chartered flight.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided updates on various matters relating to Covid-19 live on NBC Radio this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves said on arrival, all passengers will be placed on mandatory quarantine. Meanwhile, the Government has been making significant strides in assisting Vincentians to return to their homes.







