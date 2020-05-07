OMNIBUS MONEY

Omnibus operators throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a minimum of 500 EC dollars in stimulus payments, an increase of 100 percent on the initial figure proposed by the government.

Vice-President of the Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS), Royron Adams, said this is one of several positive outcomes of Tuesday’s meeting between the Government and the association.

Mr. Adams said operators are expected to begin receiving payments tomorrow. The meeting further helped to strengthen the relationship between both parties, as they continue to navigate the ongoing health crisis.







