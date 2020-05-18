Local Health authorities said Vincentians have been co-operating with health personnel, during the process of contact tracing, which is being carried out to reduce the spread of Covid -19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Port Health Nurse and Member of the Covid-19 Task Force, Sister Vicklee Joseph. Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week, Sister Joseph said legislation is in place for persons who are reluctant to co-operate. Sister Joseph outlined the steps taken by the medical team after successfully tracing a contact.







