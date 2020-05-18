NURSES EMPLOYMENT

Nurses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been assured that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to providing them with the best possible conditions of employment.

The assurance came from Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne, during a News Conference held last week, to observe International Nurses Day.

Minister Browne said the Nurses here have received training at varying levels, to ensure that they are equipped to assist with the improvement of health care delivery in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







