GOVERNMENT TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE IS OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said the Government is taking steps to ensure that the agricultural produce being placed in the Love Boxes, is of the highest quality.

The Love Box initiative is intended to provide support to families who may be experiencing food vulnerability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the initiative which started last week, purchasing Stations are established in four communities, where Farmers take their produce, which is purchased by the Government, and packaged for re-distribution to vulnerable families.

Speaking during NBC Radio’s Face to Face program, Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture is working to ensure that Farmers who are supplying produce, comply with the highest standards.







