MR. DONNIE DE FREITAS of Fiji formerly of Arnos Vale died on Friday May 22nd at the age of 63. The funeral takes place tomorrow (Tuesday May 26th) at Suva, Fiji. Person who wish to view the Farewell Service for Mr. Donnie De Freitas can do so by accessing the link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9Bx2y23_Hw







