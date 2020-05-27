Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves assures that local health authorities are working assiduously to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus

Local health authorities have been working assiduously to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 here.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Mason and Guest Program aired on the Voice of Barbados and on NBC Radio last night

The Prime Minister said from the very first case, the health authorities worked closely with the affected individuals and they continued to do contact tracing which ensured that they were able to manage the situation well.

The Prime Minister said the health officials are continuing to conduct rapid tests as well as PCR tests.







