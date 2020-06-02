VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE TEN/10 CRICKET

VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Franchise, Salt Pond Breakers captain, Sunil Ambris has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Inaugural VPL Cricket Championship which ended on Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex just outside the capital, Kingstown here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

West Indies batsman, Ambris was third in the Tournament’s Batting Stats having scored 274 runs with a highest individual score of 75 not out, the highest in the competition. He achieved an average of 39.14 and a strike rate of 173.42.

Ambris also captured 10 wickets for a bowling average of 12.7 with an economy rate of 6.35.

Botanic Gardens Rangers’ all-rounder, Hyron Shallow topped the Tournament’s batting average having scored 285 runs with a highest individual score of 66 not out to average 40.71 for a strike rate of 162.86.

The bowling averages was headed by Wesrick Strough of Salt Pond Breakers. Strough took 13 wickets in the competition at the cost of 147 runs at an average of 11.31 with a best performance of 3.7 and an economy rate of 8.65.

Six Franchises took part in the Ten-overs, Championship which was held over ten days from 22nd to 31st May.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related