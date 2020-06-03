SVG NETBALL ASSOCIATION TO INTRODUCE FAST 5 TOURNEY

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association plans to hold a Fast 5 Netball Series later this year.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, President of the Association, Doris McIntosh said that the distancing would mean that less players on the Court when you play Fast 5.

McIntosh said that is one of the way they are looking forward in trying to get Netball on the way with less people on the Court.

The matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre and other Communities on afternoons.







