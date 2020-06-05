CWSA interlinks water distribution systems

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority CWSA, Garth Saunders said the Corporation has been interlinking its water distribution systems, to ensure that it was able to supply its customers with water during the severe dry spell.

Mr. Saunders said the CWSA also instituted measures to ensure continued water distribution, as it implemented the water rationing program.

Mr. Saunders also disclosed that during the period that schools were closed, the CWSA was able to reduce the supply of water to schools as part of their waste-reduction measures.







