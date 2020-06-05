40,000 trees will be distributed to farmers across the country

Some forty thousand Tree Crops will be distributed to Farmers across the country during this year.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar as he discussed the issue on Radio, on the weekend.

Minister Caesar said while they will be distributing these plants they want farmers to be honest and not use the limited water available from the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), to irrigate their farms.

He said farmers whose fields have been severely affected by the extended dry spell should wait until the rains begin during the current Hurricane and rainy season, before they start the planting of their crops.







