Minister of Tourism Cecil McKie is encouraging Vincentians to look at vacationing at home as a viable option, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister McKie says there are several sites and attractions are available in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that can be explored by Vincentians.

He urged nationals to take advantage of what is being offered by the Tourism Sector.

Minister McKie says he has been visiting the various Tourism Sites to experience what the country has to offer.







