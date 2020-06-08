The Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority MCA, Dr. Jerrol Thompson says persons seeking to access cannabis for medicinal purposes will be issued with ID cards, to ensure that they have proof that they are allowed to use the drug for that purpose.

Dr. Thompson said a temporary ID card will be issued to the patient initially. The introduction of ID cards for cannabis patients is part of the arrangements being put in place here, to facilitate patient access to Medicinal Cannabis.







