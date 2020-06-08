CWSA continues to urge Vincentians to put their hurricane preparedness plans in place

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has again appealed to Vincentians to begin putting their Hurricane preparedness plans in place, as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun.

Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders advised during a recent media briefing that persons should start activating their water storage measures.

Mr. Saunders said with flooding and landslides expected following the extended dry spell, customers must ensure that they have access to water throughout the Season.

Mr. Saunders said members of the public should expect flooding and landslides once the heavy rains begin, and this could impact the CWSA’s pipelines in the forest.







