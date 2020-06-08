The Ministry of Agriculture is still maintaining food security during ongoing pandemic

News

Vincentians have been assured that the Ministry of Agriculture is working with Agricultural Co-operatives across the country, to  ensure Food Security, during the ongoing  Covid 19 pandemic

The assurance has come from Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar,  Agricultural Co-operatives are being encouraged to set up stalls  to sell their produce at Buying Depots and Farmers’ Markets.

Minister Caesar said local Co-operatives will therefore be offering agricultural produce for sale to the public, at the same locations where the Love Boxes are being packaged for distribution.



Advertisement