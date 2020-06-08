The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, would be focusing on community involvement in Disaster Management during the Hurricane Season this year.

Deputy Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard said the organization has been trying to determine the needs and concerns of residents in various communities across the country.

Mr. Stoddard said NEMO has constructed five satellite warehouse in communities across the country, as part of an ongoing effort to build the Disaster Management capacity of communities.

Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO, Kenson Stoddard.







