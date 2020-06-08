St.Vincent records 27th positive case of COVID-19

One new case of Covid 19 was recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, following the receipt of 172 results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says the new positive case is an RCCL crew member who arrived here on Tuesday, May 26th, and previously tested negative on the COVID-19 PCR test done on arrival.

The Vincentian national, who was on mandatory quarantine, will now be isolated for a further fourteen (14) days. A total of 27 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NEMO says negative results for a COVID-19 PCR test prior to release from quarantine for 132 RCCL crew members were also received, clearing the way for these persons to complete their quarantine today.

There are still 22 RCCL crew members awaiting a second PCR result in order to be released from quarantine. The requirement for a second PCR test before the completion of quarantine is part of the revised repatriation protocol for groups deemed to be of higher risk for being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 VIRUS.

The most recent results also revealed that none of the 34 persons repatriated from the United Kingdom on Wednesday June 3 were positive for COVID-19. These persons will all continue mandatory quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days in private and public government approved facilities.

There is one new recovery, bringing to 16 the number of persons who have recovered from COVID -19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The 11 active cases are all in isolation.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee urges all Vincentians to remain vigilant and to support all returning nationals in their strict compliance with quarantine and isolation.

The public is reminded that persons are placed in quarantine for stipulated periods because of their ongoing risk of being COVID-19 positive, despite having a previous negative COVID-19 result.







