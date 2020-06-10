The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will unveil a plaque in memory of the late Sergeant 209 Philbert Chambers who died in the line of duty on Sunday April 26, 2020.

A release from the Police Force says the ceremony will take place tomorrow Thursday June 11th at the Central Police Station in Kingstown from 10:00 am.

Sergeant Chambers was attached to the Questelles Police Station, when he was killed in April.

He had served the Police Force for over eleven years; seven of which were spent as a regular Police Officer at the Questelles Police Station and the remainder as a Detective up to the time of his death. He also worked at the Chateaubelair Police Station.

Sergeant Chambers was also involved with the Police Youth Club and was one of the Co-ordinators for the Barrouallie Police Youth Club for a brief period. He also formed the Questelles Police Youth Club and was the District Co-ordinator up to the time of his death.

He was laid to rest on May 17th, following a Funeral Service in Barrouallie.







