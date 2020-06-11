The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned what it says was unauthorized posting on the Facebook page of the High Commission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in London.

In a Press Release issued yesterday, the Ministry said the Facebook page of the High Commission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in London was hacked, resulting in an unauthorised post with apparent reference the, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

The Release says dastardly act in no way represents the views of the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continually respect and value its cordial relationship with the Government and People of the United Kingdom.

As of Wednesday June 10, 2020, a thorough investigation has been launched by officials at the High Commission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in London, in an effort to identify the source of the hack and to mitigate any future attempts to thwart the relationship between both countries.

The High Commissioner of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in London, His Excellency Cenio Lewis immediately expressed great regret to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, reiterating the High Commission’s profound respect for the British Prime Minister, Government and People.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirms its high regard for the British Government in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and extends its best wishes to Prime Minister Johnson and the British People.







