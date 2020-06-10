The Solidarity organization will hold a March and Rally this Friday, in support of the citizens of the USA, in their struggle for Justice and a better society.

The March will leave Victoria Pak at 3:30 pm for Heritage Square where a Rally will be held, featuring Speakers, Messages and Cultural Items. Participants are asked to wear black and to observe COVID 19 Protocols.

Chairman of the organisation Solidarity, Mike Browne, said the feature address at the rally is expected to be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Solidarity is an organization comprising Vincentian Groups and Individuals, which is committed to standing steadfast with all Peoples- in-Struggle for a better world.







