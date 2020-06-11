The Ministry of Housing is currently in the process of distributing Building Materials to residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of Housing is in the process of distributing Building Materials to residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government purchased 4.5 million dollars worth of building materials to be distributed.

He said an assessment is being done by Officials from the Ministry of Housing to ensure there is fair distribution of the materials.

Dr. Gonsalves said there will be cases where additional assistance for some individuals will be considered.







