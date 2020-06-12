CWSA commends customers for their patience during water rationing

Customers of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA have been commended for their patience over the last seven weeks, during which water rationing was carried out, as a result of the prolonged drought.

Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA, Garth Saunders said St. Vincent and the Grenadines was the last country in the region to institute a water rationing schedule in April, mainly because of increased storage capacity and a multiplicity of water sources.

Mr. Saunders expressed gratitude to customers for their patience, noting that water rationing has been discontinued, now that the situation has improved.

Mr. Saunders however reminded customers that the Hurricane Season has commenced, and situations may arise during this period, when the water supply may be disrupted.







