Solidarity Organization’s march and rally is still scheduled for this afternoon

Vincentians are being urged to participate in this afternoon’s march and rally, organised by the Solidarity organization, in support of the citizens of the USA, in their struggle for Justice and a better society.

Chairman of the Solidarity Organisation, Mike Browne said the event will take place, despite the inclement weather, to highlight the struggle of Black Americans.

The Solidarity organization comprises Vincentian Groups and Individuals, committed to standing steadfast with all Peoples in their Struggle for a better world.

The March will leave Victoria Park at 3:30 this afternoon for Heritage Square where a Rally will be held, featuring Speakers, Messages and Cultural Items. Participants are asked to wear black and to observe COVID 19 Protocols.

Mr. Browne is encouraging Vincentians at home to join the March and Rally this afternoon. He is also encouraging Vincentians in the United States to join the protest for this important struggle, faced by people of African descent.







