The Ministry of Agriculture is working on expanding the products in the “Love Box”

The Ministry of Agriculture said it is working closely with local Agro-processors to purchase their products and have them included in the Love Box Initiative.

This statement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar during a recent radio program as he reiterated that the Government is continuing to implement programs across the country to ensure Food Security, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Love Box initiative involves the purchase of agricultural produce from local farmers by the Ministry of Agriculture and these items are provided to persons who are in genuine need at this time.

Minister Caesar said they are purchasing all these items to also ensure that local entrepreneurs have a market for their goods.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related