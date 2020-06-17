The PRYME program continues to flourish

The second batch of Entrepreneurs yesterday received grant funding from the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises {PRYME} Program.

The funds were presented during a ceremony at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

In his address at the ceremony, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said more than one thousand applications have already been received from the Entrepreneurs.

He said he is overwhelmed with the variety of Business Ideas from the Entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says with the increase in applicants for the PRYME grants, Government will be seeking to source additional funding for the program.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related