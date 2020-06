MR ZA-VON AZARI DYKE JR CATO of San Souci and New Grounds died on Wednesday June 3rd at 9 Months old. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 20th at the Streams of Power church, San Souci. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.







