Online learning and digital devices are said to be playing a significant role in facilitating the teaching and learning process during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The point was made by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, during his remarks at the official launch of the STEM SVG Educational Institute last week. The Online Learning Platform was established to provide online teaching services to Vincentians.

Minister Gonsalves commended the Ministry of Education and Telecommunications giant Digicel for the work being done to ensure that the nation’s children continue to learn while at home.

Minister Gonsalves said Digicel has assisted tremendously in the sourcing of digital devices for the nation’s children, and these will be distributed soon.







