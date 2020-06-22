St.Vincent and the Grenadines continues to feel the economic impact of COVID-19

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, said St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to feel the economic impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

His comments came during his ministerial statement in Parliament this morning.

Minister Gonsalves said the government is continuing to implement initiatives aimed at mitigating the worst economic crisis to face the global economy since the 1800’s.

Minister Gonsalves said figures from the National Insurance Services (NIS) paint a damning picture of the local economy.







