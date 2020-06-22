The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office says varying concentrations of Saharan Dust will be across the region over the next three days.

According to a release from the Met Office, a gradual thinning of the intrusion is anticipated tomorrow into Wednesday across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, increasing in thickness by Wednesday night.

Small craft operators and persons with respiratory concerns are being advised to continue to exercise caution for low visibility and poor air quality.

The Met officials say, mostly fair, slightly hazy and breezy conditions are forecast for Tuesday, followed by occasional scattered showers on Wednesday.

By Thursday afternoon, a tropical wave will begin to affect the islands, resulting in moderate showers, becoming heavy with isolated thunderstorms by nightfall.







