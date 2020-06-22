Young Vincentians are being advised to position themselves to overcome the challenges being experienced in the global economy.

The advice has come from Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Government’s Promoting Youth Enterprises or PRYME program, Anthony Regisford.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Mr. Regisford said, as employment figures are declining globally, economies are becoming increasingly reliant on small business.

Mr. Regisford said the Covid 19 pandemic has strengthened the need for initiatives such as PRYME.







