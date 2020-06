Some 2.8 million dollars has been allocated by the Government under the COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihood Plan, for the purchase of forty boats for fisher folk across the country.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, as he responded to a question during Monday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister Caesar said Fishers who are interested in receiving boats, must apply through the Farmers Support Company.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related