There are presently zero known cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

There are now 29 recovered cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, says there are now no known cases of the virus here, following the recovery of the last two cases.

NEMO says these recoveries were indicated by the negative results of RT-PCR tests, conducted at the Molecular PCR Laboratory Unit of the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment and confirmed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Public Health Laboratory in Trinidad yesterday.

The two second-negative results required to clear the positive cases were among a batch of 23 samples, 18 of which belonged to the Vincentians repatriated from Cuba on Monday June 22.

All of the samples were negative and were processed at the local PCR lab and also sent to CARPHA, where the results were confirmed.

The public is being reminded of the importance of maintaining the public health measures currently in place, which include appropriate mask use, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation.

NEMO says these measures, are vital and are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.







