Local churches are providing assistance to persons in need

Persons whose livelihoods have been negatively affected by the Covid 19 pandemic are receiving assistance, through a programme being implemented by a number of local Churches.

The assistance programme is being co-ordinated by Every Home for Christ, a missionary organization dedicated to reaching every home on Earth with the Gospel.

Director of Every Home for Christ, SVG, Pastor Shakika Fraser, told NBC News that over 60 vulnerable persons in the various communities have already received assistance through the programme.

Pastor Fraser said the recipients were selected through the recommendation of churches in the various communities.







