A National Dental Symposium was held yesterday

Matters relating to the Dental Practice in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were discussed yesterday at a National Dental Symposium at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Mission Conference Room.

The Symposium focused on the theme “Navigating the Return to Dental Practice, the New Normal”.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights was among the speakers at the opening ceremony yesterday.

He commended Health Care Professionals for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.A

Mr. Knights highlighted the importance of hosting the National Dental Symposium.







