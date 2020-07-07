The local Meteorological Service remains vigilant in monitoring the development of storms during the current hurricane season

The local Meteorological Service said it will continue to be vigilant in monitoring the development of storms during the current hurricane season, which runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The assurance came from Meteorological Forecaster at the Argyle International Airport, Greggory Cato, during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Mr. Cato said this is particularly necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens during this hurricane season, which is forecast to be an above-normal season.

And, Mr. Cato sought to educate persons about the differences between the various weather systems.







