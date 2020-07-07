TOTTENHAM BEAT EVERTON-ENGLISH FOOTBALL

Manager, Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th English Premier League Football victory as Tottenham Hot Spur edged past Everton 1-nil at the London Stadium yesterday, though Tottenham players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match.

A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the field at half-time when Tottenham Hot Spur captain, Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back.

The South Korea forward tried to react but was pushed down the tunnel by his team-mates, with others having to hold back France World Cup-winning goal-keeper Lloris, but the pair put their differences aside at full-time as they shared a warm hug before leaving the pitch.

The win keeps alive Tottenham Hot Spurs hopes of playing European football next season. They move up to eighth, four points behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Everton stay in 11th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related