BCCI CANCELLED ASIAN CRICKET CUP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, today announced that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled. The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on 9th July.



When contacted, officials from Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed that they were not aware of such a move from the Asian Cricket Council.

The tournament was set to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September this year. Pakistan were to host the tournament but India weren’t willing to travel to Pakistan.

The BCCI had earlier stated that it didn’t have a problem with Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup, as long as it was held at a neutral venue.







