Persons are being encouraged to follow the necessary guidelines when undertaking construction projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Physical Planning Department in the Ministry of Housing is encouraging persons to follow the necessary guidelines when undertaking construction projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The advice came from Engineer at the Department, Desmond Pompey, during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Mr. Pompey said the location chosen for new construction is one of the critical aspects of any new development, given the potential exposure to hazards.

Mr. Pompey said all lands being converted for developmental purposes will be subject to planning approval.







