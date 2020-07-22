The Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System was officially launched here in St.Vincent as of yesterday

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho says all Vincentians will benefit from the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System, which was officially launched here yesterday.

The project involves the installation of CCTV cameras in Kingstown and several other areas across the country, and the equipping of participating buses with electronic devices, which would transmit information to specific bus stops across the country.

The project is being funded by the Government of Taiwan and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s launch, Ambassador Ho said the project facilitates a safer environment for persons using public transport.

Yesterday’s launch also marked the official opening of the e-Bus and Security Operation Centre, located at the Questelles Police Station.







