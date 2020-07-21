The National Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is encouraging persons applying for grant funding to seek programmes being offered through established and reputable providers.

The advice came from Consumer and Public Relations Manager, Rhea Lewis, during the Interface programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

The NTRC is offering grant funding to persons wishing to pursue courses in Information and Communication Technology (ITC) on various online platforms for a duration not exceeding six months.

Miss Lewis said applicants must do their due diligence when seeking online programmes.

Miss Lewis said persons have the advantage of completing their chosen courses at their own pace.







