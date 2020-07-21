The Police Welfare Association says it remains committed to ensuring the well-being of its members within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The assurance came from Representative of the Association, Constable Kenroy Martin, during the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio last night.

Constable Martin said the association remains steadfast in its mandate throughout its 66 years of existence.

Constable Martin also said the association has made significant strides over the years.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related