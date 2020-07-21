Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has offered to sell this country’s shares in Regional Airline LIAT to his Antiguan counterpart, Gaston Browne.

Dr. Gonsalves said on Radio on Sunday that he has indicated to Prime Minister Gaston Browne that he can purchase the shares for one dollar.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says LIAT has served St. Vincent and the Grenadines very well, over the years.

The Shareholder Governments in LIAT have agreed to liquidate the cash strapped carrier, but Antigua and Barbuda regards LIAT as an aviation export product that produces and supports nearly 400 high-paying jobs that are filled by many CARICOM nationals.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related