The Center for Enterprise Development (CED) is partnering with a number of regional agencies and organizations to provide opportunities for small business development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

General Manager of the CED, Felix Lewis, said his organization is currently working with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Secretariat on an initiative to benefit local businesses.

Mr. Lewis said the initiative is aimed at improving financial literacy in the small business sector.

Mr. Lewis said the CED is also partnering with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).







