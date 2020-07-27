RAIN WASHED OUT DAY 4 OF 3RD CRICKET TEST WI VS ENGLAND

Heavy rain prevented games on day four of the third and final Cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England today.

It means England will need to take eight wickets on the game’s 5th and final day tomorrow, to win the Test and the raise-the-bat 3-match series.

West Indies are 10 for 2, chasing an unlikely 399 to win a series in England for the first time since 1988. The series is currently locked at 1-1, with England looking to protect a six-year unbeaten home record.

When play does resume tomorrow, England fast bowler, Stuart Broad will be one wicket away from becoming only the second Englishman to reach 500 Test wickets.







